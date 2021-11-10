The 55th Annual CMA Awards: Preview and Red Carpet

(WHTM) — Tonight is the Country Music Awards on abc27, and we’re bringing exclusive coverage through abc’s online pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m.

From 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., GMA’s Lara Spencer and country star Jimmie Allen with talk all about the nominees, presenters, and performers from the red carpet in Nashville, in “Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

From 7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., KABC’s George Pennacchio will take over to bring more interviews, a preview of the night’s big performances, and a look at the red carpet fashion.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be airing on abc27 tonight, Nov. 10, from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The stream is available in the player above starting at 6:30 p.m.