‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ family film nights on ABC27

As TV networks figure out how to fill time with shows, not in production, ABC is turning to the Disney vault.

They are bringing back “The Wonderful World of Disney” family film nights.

Across four consecutive Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. cuddle up on the couch to watch four family films from the Disney library.

The first will be “Moana,” on May 20, followed by “Thor: The Dark World,” Pixar’s “Up,” and then the animated Disney film “Big Hero 6.”

You can watch it right here on Abc27.

Top Stories: