Theatre Harrisburg announces return for fall season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate’s original community theatre, Theatre Harrisburg, is coming back for its 2021-2022 season this October.

Now in its 96th season, Theatre Harrisburg will start the season at the Whitaker Center with the 12 time Tony-nominated musical “The SpongeBob Musical.” One of the more well-known cartoon-to-stage shows, “SpongeBob” will kick off the season to promote feelings of optimism.

“The season, which opens in October with ‘The SpongeBob Musical,’ was selected specifically with an intention of highlighting joy, hope, and new beginnings after the period of darkness due to the pandemic,” Director of Marketing and Administration Alison Reed Fry said in a press release.

The season will then continue in February 2022 with “The Secret Garden,” “Now and Then” (April 2022), and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (June 2022).

The theatre will also host a holiday cabaret at the end of 2021.

“After a year of uncertainty for those who work in the arts, Theatre Harrisburg is ready to get back to what it does best — producing live theatre that makes audiences laugh, cry, and hum,” Becky Mease, Chair of Theatre Harrisburg’s Board of Directors, said.

Ticket and season subscription information will be available soon.