(WHTM) — Do you want to party like it’s 2003? These songs are turning 20 in 2023!

“IN DA CLUB” – 50 Cent

Performed at Super Bowl LVI, this was 50 Cent’s first hit single on his first album. This hit song was also in production with Dr. Dre and released on Jan. 7, 2003.

“Stacy’s Mom” – Fountains of Wayne

Was this hit more remembered for the catchy chorus or the music video?

Dropped on May 19, 2003, we all became obsessed with this hit!

“Hey Ya” – Outkast

Now played at most sporting events this hit is known to get anyone of any age to get up and dance! Outkast debuted this song on the Speakerboxxx/The Love Below album on Aug. 25, 2003.

“Numb” – Linkin Park

If you feel the urge to rock out after a hard day of work, go back in time to Sept. 8, 2003, and blast Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

“Milkshake” – Kelis

Having a milkshake party or just want to shake it back to Aug. 25, 2003? This hit song by Kelis is sure to get anyone moving and grooving!

“Seven Nation Army” – The White Stripes

Need a song to pump up any crowd? Let’s head back to Feb. 17, 2003, for a song that has become a classic at sporting events!

“Crazy In Love” – Beyoncé

Featuring Jay-Z this hit will get any party started! This was the second time Beyoncé collaborated with Jay-Z. This was her official debut single released on May 14, 2003.

“If I Ain’t Got You” – Alicia Keys

A hit that won a total of three Grammy’s at the 2004 awards was released in December 2003. A touching single Keys wrote on a plane after the news of Aaliyah’s death.

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” – Jet

Get up and grab a partner to kick off your shoes and dance around the kitchen! Jet brings us a rock hit for the decade when they released this song on Aug. 18, 2003.

“Bring Me Back to Life” – Evanescence

Bringing a dying genre back to life is exactly what Evanescence did! Amy Lee’s vocals sound cinematic from this April 22, 2003 rock hit!

“Here Without You” – 3 Doors Down

A personal favorite of mine and helped drive a meme from 2016! This song was released on July 28, 2003, and became an instant ballad classic!

“Rock Your Body” – Justin Timberlake

In the mood for some RnB/Funk by JT? Let’s take a ride back to Jan. 21, 2003, and get that funk on!

“Times Like These” Foo Fighters

Featured in the film “American Wedding” this song adds to the Foo Fighters’ list of hit tracks! Recorded in 2002 and released on Jan. 14, 2003, this song still reigns true to this day!

“Where is the Love” – Black Eyed Peas

Released on May 12, 2003, this song was a response to the 9/11 attacks. It has also been remade through the years with other terror attacks.

“Get Busy” – Sean Paul

Just need to shake your head while driving? On Jan. 27, 2003, Sean Paul released this hit that gets that head moving!

“Fighter” – Christina Aguilera

Dropping lyrics that are as vulnerable as ever “Fighter” was released on March 10, 2003. The ballet and rock theme makes anyone feel empowered!

“Come Undone” – Robbie Williams

A pop-rock hit that turns 20 on March 31 Robbie Williams brings passion to his vocals and lyrics.

“Clocks” – Coldplay

Coldplay slowly became one of the best pop groups of the decade. “Clocks” became a hit after dropping on March 17, 2003.

“Calling All Angels” – Train

Train seemed to have a hit off every album and they didn’t miss with this one! “Calling All Angels” was released on April 14, 2003, and ascended to 19 on the US Billboard Hot 100!

“Someday” – Nickelback

Love them or hate them, Nickelback gets everyone talking! July 28, 2003, was no different when they released their fourth studio album!