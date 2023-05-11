(WHTM) — With Mother’s Day right around the corner, make sure you have some fun plans for this weekend! Here is a list of some activities in the Midstate from Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14.

Harrisburg area

Harrisburg Senators vs. Bowie Baysox – Catch a baseball game on City Island as the Harrisburg Senators prepare for a six game series against the Baysox of Bowie, Maryland. The Senators and Baysox will play daily from May 9 through May 14.

Art In The Wild 2023 Outdoor Exhibition – Are you an art fan? Make sure you don’t miss this unique opportunity to see art displays right in Harrisburg’s Wildwood Park! This year’s theme is “The Earth Laughs,” and the art display runs from April 2, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2023.

Julia Quinn with Amanda Matta: Queen Charlotte – Visit the Midtown Scholar Bookstore this Friday to listen to #1 NYT bestselling novelist Julia Quinn discuss her new novel, Queen Charlotte. Tickets are required and include a signed book.

Rollicking Ripsnorters: American Tall Tales – Take a trip through America’s history and hear tales from big imaginations. Stories like Pecos Bill, Slue-Foot Sue, John Henry and Paul Bunyan will be told! Tickets required.

Lancaster area

Wine & Cheese Train – Enjoy a scenic train ride through rural Pennsylvania while you taste wine, cheese, and crackers! Tickets cost $70 and the train goes from Lancaster to Paradise, Pa. and back (approximately 45 minutes).

Ryan & Friends: Never Speechless – Do you love ventriloquism, comedy, and music? Then make sure you don’t miss this show! Ryan & Friends have entertained people in 30 countries, six continents, and the oceans on Disney Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International!

Footloose: The Musical – Head over to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre to enjoy this musical (based on the 1984 film Footloose) and enjoy a meal as well! The show has tickets available that include dinner, but they are optional.

York area

25th annual Penn State Master Gardeners York County Plant Sale – Head down to John Rudy Park to see a wide selection of native plants including trees, shrubs, and flowering perennials that grow well in the Midstate! Penn State York is hosting the event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. on May 13. Admission is free!

Alpaca shearing day – Do you love fluffy alpacas? Then don’t miss the annual alpaca shearing at Shear Heaven Farm! The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10:40 p.m. on May 13. Tickets are $5.

York County Ale Trail: York City Walking Tour – Enjoy three of York’s craft breweries that are all within a one-mile radius! Beer guides will take you on a exclusive tours, sampling several different beers. You also get a beer token for a free beer if you come back! Visit their website for more information and tickets.

Friday night jazz – If you are a jazz fan make sure you make it to Victor’s Italian Restaurant in York on May 12 to see the jazz trio Lōser, Meashey, Kostoff! Admission is free and the show will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hershey area

Hershey Artfest – Enjoy art in many forms at this year’s Hershey Artfest on Saturday, May 13! Over 100 exhibitors, including food and entertainment, will be at the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Englewood Barn and the Cocoa Beanery.

Hershey Bears Calder Cup Playoffs games – Midstate hockey fans have lots of hockey to enjoy this weekend. The Hershey Bears are playing the Hartford Wolf Pack on May 11 and May 13 as part of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Visit the Bears’ website for tickets and times.

Hershey Gardens Mother’s Day Weekend – Hershey Gardens is celebrating moms this weekend by offering free admission for all mothers on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14! The gardens are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg area

Mechanicsburg Art & Wine Walk – Walk beautiful Downtown Mechanicsburg on Saturday, May 13, while you enjoy some wine, music, art, and local businesses! Tickets are in the form of a hand-painted wine glass that you pick up at check-in. Tickets are $30 each.

Farmers Flea Market – The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association holds their Farmers Flea Market every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Over 500 vendors will be at the market, and admission and parking are free!

Susquehanna Chorale Spring Concert – This award-winning ensemble is performing at Messiah University’s Parmer Hall on Sunday, May 14. Tickets are $30 in advanced, $35 at the door, and $10 for Messiah students and patrons under 18.

Carlisle area

Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals – Car lovers won’t want to miss this event featuring nearly 2,000 imported cars from around the world! Look at kit cars, motorcycles, trucks, and high-end performance cars. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Tickets are required.

Inaugural Carlisle Brew Mixer – Local breweries from Carlisle are also joining in on the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals on Saturday! Taste local beer form 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the car show and join the “Brew Mixer” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for this are included in the car show tickets.

Bootleggers Paradise: Speakeasy Experience at Dills Tavern – Travel back in time at The Noodle Juice Card Club, also known as Bootleggers Paradise, for this speakeasy experience! The event is on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dressing in 1920s-era clothing is encouraged and there will be a winner for best dressed. Information on tickets and recommended dress code is available online.

Gettysburg area