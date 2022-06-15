HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Country Star Conner Smith is joining Thomas Rhett on his Bring the Bar to You your on Friday, June 24.

The concert will be at Hersheypark Stadium. Smith is bringing his set along with Rhett for the stop in Hershey. According to a release, the 21-year-old Nashville-raised is the rarest of all things: a songwriter from the inside out. Smith penned five of the six songs from his recent debut named Didn’t Go Too Far.

“Man, it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett said when he announced to tour in January. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come to see y’all, and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud – I’m counting down the days already!”

Tickets are currently on sale. Click here for more information.