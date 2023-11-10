HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Open Stage theatre company has announced its lineup of holiday shows that will span November and December.

Holiday-themed performances will include “Who’s Holiday!“, “A Christmas Carol” and “Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE!”

“Who’s Holiday!” will be the first holiday show with performances starting November 25 and running until December 23 at Open Stage’s Studio Theatre. The show is an adult-only parody of the holiday classic “The Grinch,” which tells the story of Cindy Lou Who after she meets the Grinch. This will be the show’s fourth season at Open Stage.

“Who’s Holiday! breaks the mold of a ‘classic’ Christmas story,” said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “It will have you laughing hysterically and seeing innocent little Cindy Lou in a whole new light.”

Rachel Landon will star in the show as Cindy Lou Who.

Who’s Holiday! (Photo Courtesy: Open Stage)

This year will also be the 24th year of Open Stage’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” The stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel done by Stuart Landon and Rachel Landon will be performed at Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from December 2 to December 23.

“A Christmas Carol has become a deep-rooted tradition for Open Stage and for patrons who join us year after year,” Landon, who is directing the show, said. “The classic story creates a magical Christmas feeling that fills our theatre all season long. We are honored to again tell this beautiful story of redemption and celebrate the heartwarming spirit of the holiday.”

The show will star Nicholas Hughes, who has played Ebenezer Scrooge at Open Stage for 24 years, as well as David Richwine as the clerk Bob Cratchit. The show will also feature Joellen Terranova as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Karen Ruch as The Ghost of Christmas Present and Jeff Wasileski as The Ghost of Christmas Future.

A Christmas Carol (Photo Courtesy: Open Stage)

This season’s other notable holiday performance at Open Stage will be by drag superstar Paige Turner. Turner will bring her all-new one-woman show show “Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE!” to Open Stage on December 9.

In the show, organizers say Turner will take a different twist on the holidays and perform both classic holiday songs and originals.

Turner is a headliner for Atlantis and Aquafest Cruises and an original cast member of the reality show “Shade: Queens of NYC.” Turner has also appeared on “Watch what Happens Live! with Andy Cohen,” and she was the producer, host, and creator of the drag reality show “So You Think You Can Drag?“

“SLAY RIDE!” (Photo Courtesy: Open Stage)

For specific performance dates and times, to purchase tickets for any of Open Stage’s holiday performances, or to learn more, go to the website, www.openstagehbg.com.