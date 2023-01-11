(WHTM) — Get ready for our hearts to go on, and to ask Jack to never let go. The major 1997 blockbuster movie Titanic is set to return to theaters on Valentine’s Day weekend.

According to Paramount Pitcures, in celebrating the movie’s 25th anniversary, a remastered version of the multi-Academy Awarding winning movie will be re-released in theatres in 3D, as well as in 4K HDR and high frame rate.

According to a new 2023 trailer made for the re-release, you can enjoy this timeless love story as you have never seen it before.

With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.

The movie won 11 Academy Awards back in 1997 and because the number one all-time global box office champion and remains the third highest-grossing film of all time.