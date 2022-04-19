HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s not unusual for Sir Tom Jones to perform in Hershey, but his September tour will bring him to the Hershey Theatre for the first time.

The Grammy-winning singer Jones will be performing at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

His last performance in Hershey was at Hersheypark Arena over 50 years ago in 1971.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TomJones.com.