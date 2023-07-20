YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The company that provides the rides and fun for the York State Fair recently unveiled what the top ten rides were at last year’s fair.

According to Strates Show, they have been providing the “thrills and excitement” for the York State Fair for now 43 years. The amusement park and carnival company began servicing the York State Fair back in 1937, and their partnership with the York State Fair was recently revived back in 2021.

Ahead of this year’s York State Fair, the Strates Shows revealed what their top ten rides were from last year’s 2022 fair. According to Strates Shows, their ranking is based upon individual wristband and ‘FunCard’ ticket scans.

Strates Shows rankings and ride descriptions are as follows:

Giant Wheel: 105-foot high Ferris Wheel with all-new display of LED lighting. Riders must be 48″ minimum to ride, unless accompanied by an adult. Pirate: Ahoy, Mateys!: This ride goes up and down, swinging like a pendulum. Riders must be 48″ minimum to ride, and riders who are 39″ – 48″ may ride with an adult on an inside seat. Venetian Double Carousel: This is a merry-go-round and riders must be 42″ minimum to ride, unless accompanied by an adult. Scooter/Bumper Cars: To ride these bumper cars, riders must be 48″ minimum to drive, or 42″ minimum to ride. Sky Flyer: This ride has a 98-foot-high vertical swing with 24 riders onboard. The Sky Flyers’ features an array of LED lighting. Riders must be 48” minimum to ride and the height maximum is 79”. Musik Express: This ride offers a spinning action and an up-and-down motion as well. The rider must be 52″ minimum and the height maximum is 78”. Wave Swinger: Riders of this ride are seated in one of the many suspended basket seats. The ride’s structure rises and begins to rotate clockwise and then tilts once it reaches max height. Riders must be 42″ minimum and cannot exceed 230 lb. Dream Wheel: This ride takes you 72 feet above the ground and features LED lighting. Riders must be 40” minimum and rider’s whose height is 40” to 56” must be accompanied by a responsible patron. The Claw: This ride is a mix of speed, rotation, and swinging. A large arm lifts into the air and offers a 360-degree view. Riders must be 48” minimum and cannot exceed 77”. The max weight on the ride is 220 lb. The Wacky Worm: This is a kid’s roller coaster in the shape of a worm. Riders must be 42″ minimum and riders that are 36″ to 42” may ride with an adult.

The York State Fair will be held from Friday, July 21 until Sunday, July 30. According to the York State Fair’s website, the fair’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Thursdays // 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking is $10 and admission is free for kids five and under, $5 for college students with IDs, $5 for kids ages 6 to 17, and $10 for adults.