Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM and HBO Max

Actress Ali MacGraw appears during a tribute to the career of Robert Evans by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 22, 2008, left, and Danny Glover arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. MacGraw and Glover will be honored at the Turner Classic Movies Festival. (AP Photo)

Don’t worry about making the trip to Hollywood for the Turner Classic Movies Festival this year — it’s coming straight to your living room. TCM said Wednesday that its 12th installment will run on both its cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service.

The festival begins May 6 with a 60th anniversary screening of “West Side Story” with new interviews from stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. Over the course of the four days, there will be tributes to people like Danny Glover and Ali MacGraw, new introductions to films from directors like Rob Reiner and Mira Nair, and spotlights on films that have been forgotten or overlooked, like Denzel Washington’s “Antwone Fisher” and “ They Won’t Believe Me ” from 1947. More than 80 films, programs and events will be shown throughout the festival.

“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms – linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from,” said Pola Changnon, head of TCM, in a statement. “The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan – whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!”