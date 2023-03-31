PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania natives are going to Hollywood after they earned themselves gold tickets on season 21 of the show.

According to talentrecap.com, 28-year-old Kevin John of Bucks County made an appearance on the show, where he received his golden ticket. John currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where he works on his music. He also has a TikTok with over 50,000 followers, as well as a podcast that he hosts with professional dancer Brandon Ellis.

A Chester County teen also made an appearance on the show, following his appearance on season 16 of America’s Got Talent. According to talentrecap.com, 16-year-old Dylan Zangwill performed an original song and wowed the judges, earning a standing ovation from all of them.

The two Pennsylvania natives will continue their journey on American Idol, and you can follow along every Sunday at 8 p.m. on abc27.