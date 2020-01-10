Warner Bros. to open first Harry Potter store in New York

NEW YORK (WHTM) – The world’s first official Harry Potter flagship store is coming to New York and will open this summer, Warner Bros. has announced.

The store spanning three floors and over 20,000 square feet will be located next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway.

Warner Bros. says the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world under one roof, everything from personalized robes to a brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location.

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros. said in a news release.

More details will be announced later in the year.