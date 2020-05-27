Warner Media’s streaming service HBO Max launches

HBO Max, a new streaming service, is launching today.

Warner Media’s streaming service includes HBO titles like “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” As well as classic television like “Friends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The platform is also boasting original programming, including “Love life” starring Anna Kendrick and “Looney Tunes Cartoons.”

The service is $14.99 per month, the same price as the existing HBO Now service, but it’s free for most HBO subscribers.

Visit hbomax.com for more information.