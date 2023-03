(WHTM) — The 95th Academy Awards are just a couple of days away, and people are preparing for Oscar parties and events. But what channel is the ceremony being hosted on?

Here in the Midstate, you can watch the Oscars on abc27!

You can also stream the event online, but you must sign in with a TV-provider.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the award ceremony, which is held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, for the third time.