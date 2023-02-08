(WHTM) — If you are not a sports fan, Super Bowl Sunday is just like any other weekend day for you. But, a lot of the shows that usually air on Sundays take a break due to the big game. It is also a great day to get stuff done that you have been putting off for a long time.

Here are some ideas on what you can do besides watching the Superbowl.

Watch sports-themed animal shows

The Puppy Bowl, which airs on Animal Planet as well as streaming services, showcases shelter puppies in a fierce battle between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. The winner of the game wins the famous Lombarky Trophy.

Puppy Bowl XIX starts at 1 p.m. with a pre-game show. Kick-off of the Puppy Bowl starts at 2 p.m.

Cook a delicious meal or dessert

If nothing on television suits you, you can try to cook a recipe that you have always wanted to make and never attempted. Make that entree or that cake that you always wanted to make and never got the time to do.

Dine at a Fancy Restaurant

If you are not the biggest fan of cooking, try to make a reservation at a fancy restaurant. You have more of a chance to get in since everyone will be at the bars or at home watching the game.

Binge-watch a Show

Super Bowl Sunday is the best time to start binge-watching a show if you never get the time to do it during the week or at any other time. Sit back and start a new series.

Go on a Walk

According to the abc27 weather team, Sunday in the Midstate will be in the mid-40s. It is a perfect time to take a hike at a park or go outside, especially now that the sunset is after 5:30 p.m. now!

Start a Book

Ever wanted to start that book you have been putting off for weeks? Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect time to shut the TV off and start reading that book!

Or you can do what many of us always need to catch up on… SLEEP!