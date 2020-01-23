Whoopi Goldberg gets ‘Star Trek’ offer

THE OSCARS(r) – ARRIVALS – The 88th Oscars, held on Sunday, February 28, at the Dolby Theatre(r) at Hollywood & Highland Center(r) in Hollywood, are televised live by the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. (ABC/Rick Rowell) WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Whoopi Goldberg accepts Patrick Stewart’s offer to reprise her Star Trek role in “Picard.”

Actor Patrick Stewart showed up on “The View” Wednesday and offered Goldberg the chance to reprise her role as USS enterprise bartender Guinan.

It’s for the second season of CBS’s all-access series “Star Trek: Picard.”

Goldberg immediately accepted the offer, hugging Stewart.

She said working on Star Trek “Next Generation” was a great experience from the beginning to the end.

The first 10-episode season of “Star Trek: Picard” premieres Thursday.