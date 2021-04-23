Who’s your 2021 Oscar favorite? Cast your vote now

A sign advertising this year’s Oscars ceremony is pictured near the Dolby Theatre, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Dolby Theatre is one of the locations being used for the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (WHTM) — On Sunday, April 25, the 93rd Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood and Highland Center.

After the majority of award shows and events have taken place virtually since the start of the pandemic, the 2021 Oscars ceremony is once again in person.

Many actors, actresses and filmmakers will be showcased at the event, including Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell. For the first time in history, the two women are both nominated in the Best Director category. Only five women have been nominated in this category in the past. Moreover, Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent to be a Best Director nominee, as well.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, announced a full list of 2021 Oscar nominees in London on March 15. The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now but this year were postponed by two months due to the pandemic.

Best Actress nominees include Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”; Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman”; and Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The nominees for best actor are: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Steven Yeun, “Minari.”

A full list of nominees can be found here.