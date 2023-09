YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are bringing “Whose Line Is It Anyway” to the Appell Center Strand Theatre on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The duo is making their first return to the Appell Center since their sold out performance in 2019.

The “Scared Scriptless Tour” will bring comedy, danger, improv, and audience participation to York.

Those seeking tickets for the event can call 717-846-1111, visit appellcenter.org, or get them at the Appell Center box office.