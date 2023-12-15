(WHTM) — For many people, watching the Charlie Brown holiday specials are a treasured festive tradition.

This year, however, is the third year that the specials will not air on broadcast television.

The change came in 2020 when the Peanuts holiday specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ after Apple’s 2018 acquisition of the Peanuts franchise rights. The movies did air on PBS in 2021.

The movies are now available only on Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch anytime.

If you’re not a subscriber, though, you still have a chance to watch the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this holiday season.

There will be a free, non-subscriber streaming window for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this weekend from Saturday, December 16, to Sunday, December 17 on Apple TV+.

All you will need to watch is an Apple ID.