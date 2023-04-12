HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pay-Per-Views (PPV) have been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for decades and they usually take place in a larger city, but on two occasions Hershey was the host of WWE PPVs.

In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings

Dec. 17, 1995 WWE visited Hershey Park Arena for In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings.

This would be Hershey’s first time hosting a WWE PPV event and 7,289 WWE fans would be in attendance.

Seven matches would take place during the PPV including:

Savio Vega defeats Bob Backlund in a Free For All Match

Marty Jannetty and Razor Ramon defeated Sycho Sid and The 1-2-3 Kid

Ahmed Johnson defeated Buddy Landel (with Dean Douglas)

Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeats Henry O. Godwinn in a Arkansas Hog Pen Match (Hillbilly Jim was special guest referee)

Owen Hart (with Jim Cornette) defeated Diesel by disqualification

The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer) defeats King Mabel (with Sir Mo) in a casket match

Bret Hart would retain his WWF World Heavyweight Championship against The British Bulldog (with Jim Cornette and Diana Smith)

Their was two dark matches during the same event. A dark match is when a match occurs off television, usually prior to a show or after the show concludes.

(Dark Match) Goldust defeated Duke Droese

(Dark Match) Barry Horowitz, Hakushi & The Smoking Gunns (Bart & Billy Gunn) defeated The Body Donnas (Skip & Zip), Isaac Yankem & Yokozuna

Unforgiven 2003

Sep. 21, 2003, WWE brought Unforgiven 2003 to the Giant Center in Hershey.

This would be the second PPV WWE would hold in Hershey with an attendance of 10,347

Their would be a total of nine matches at Unforgiven 2003 including:

Maven defeats Steven Richards in a Sunday Night Heat Match

The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) defeating La Resistance (Rene Dupree & Sylvain Grenier) and Rob Conway in a Three on Two Handicap Table Elimination Match for the World Tag Team Championship

Test (with Stacy Keibler) defeated Scott Steiner in a match for Stacy Keibler’s services

Randy Orton (with Ric Flair) defeats Shawn Michaels

Lita and Trish Stratus defeated Gail Kim and Molly Holly

Kane defeats Shane McMahon in a Last Man Standing Match

Christian would retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship over Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam in a Triple Threat Match

Al Snow and Jonathon Coachman defeat Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross in a Winners Get the RAW Announcing Spot Tag Team Match

Goldberg win the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H in a Title vs. Career Match

WWE has held 37 television shows in Hershey dating back to Oct. 31, 1985 to Feb. 25, 2022.