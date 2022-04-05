(KTLA) — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has apparently followed through on his threat to skip his Coachella performance just two weeks before the festival, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

The multi-day music festival starts on April 15. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West last year, was the headliner for April 17 and 24.

In February, he said he won’t perform at Coachella if singer Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to fellow rapper Travis Scott for saying she waits “for people to be OK until I keep going” during a concert where she stopped the show and had her stage crew help a fan in the crowd.

Ye apparently saw that comment as a diss to Scott, referencing when nine people died after a crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival.

“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” Ye wrote in his post, according to The Hill. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

In a comment on Ye’s Instagram post, Eilish wrote, “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan,” The Hill reports.

Ye has not clarified if his decision to pull out of Coachella is directly related to what happened with Eilish.

Eilish is headlining Coachella on the 16th and 23rd.

Ye was removed last month from performing at the 64th Grammy Awards held Sunday, where he won awards for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance. He was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

The Recording Academy’s decision was made in response to his “concerning online behavior,” the Associated Press reported.

Ye was temporarily suspended from Instagram after making a post where he directed racial slurs at comedian and Grammys host Trevor Noah, The Hill reported. It happened after Noah said Ye was harassing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, during a segment on “The Daily Show.”