York College alum talks about winning the Bachelorette, memories in the Midstate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — 2021 is a big year for Zac Clark. He’s engaged and he’s moved in with the now-former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. Zac says he still thinks back to the early 2000s with a smile on his face, when he had some fun times at York College.

“Some of the best years living on Jackson Street,” said Zac. “I loved my time at York College.”

When the York College alumni team learned Zac was on the Bachelorette, it launched Zac Track.

The blog traced his entire journey on the show, all the way up to the final rose ceremony, where he proposed.

Each week, a student or staff member recapped the episode, mostly from Zac’s perspective, including any comical one-liners or viral GIFs.

“It was one of the first things I saw come to life when this was all ramping up,” Zac said about the blog.

Zac Track let him reconnect with people on campus.

“I played baseball while I was there and that was special and really, this experience has allowed me to connect with a lot of my old teammates who I might not have otherwise,” said Zac.

Zac didn’t only win Tayshia’s heart; he won Bachelor Nation’s.

The New Jersey-native captivated America with his energy and laughs, but also shared how he overcame addiction and started his own recovery center called Release Recovery in New York.

Zac is nine years sober, and tells us he was very mindful about how he shared his story and work.

He says he’s thankful for the opportunity to inspire others and provide hope.

Now, after going from a normal 36-year-old to a reality TV star in just a couple of months, he’s focused on his new relationship.

“You can never plan for that type of experience. Trying to take everything in stride. We’re back in New York City now and everything’s going good,” said Zac.

There’s no wedding date set just yet.

Zac says he and Tayshia are loving soaking in the time they have together outside of the “Bachelor bubble.”

“Really just date and appreciate the time we have together without all the hoopla and yeah, she’s here now and we’re going to kind of be bouncing back in forth, so we’re excited,” said Zac.

Zac says he’s grateful for his stay in the Midstate and does hope to come back and visit once it is safe to do so.

He tells us he will be rooting on Matt James and tuning in to the current season of the Bachelor airing on ABC, because after being on the show, he was shown: it really can help you find love.