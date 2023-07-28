NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-day BBQ festival and competition in York County begins on Friday, July 28.

The inaugural Smoke on the Rail State Championship BBQ Competition & Festival will be held all day on Friday, July 28 through Saturday, July 29. According to New Freedom Borough, the event will feature over 80 Master and Backyard BBQ teams from across the Mid-Atlantic region, all competing for cash prizes totaling over $29,000.

Additionally, the winners of the BBQ competition will get the chance to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Tennessee, and they will also be invited to compete in The American Royal in Missouri.

More festivities at this event include the 40 Steak Cookoff Association Teams, an array of vendors and food trucks, beer and adult slushies, and a chance to take a scenic ride on a replica, 1860s steam engine along the Northern Central Railway.

The event will also feature the following live performances by:

The Exiles

Jimmy the Whale

Clifton Bryan

Generation Gap

According to New Freedom Borough, guests of this event will also have a chance to sample and vote on the best wings on Friday and smoked pulled pork on Saturday – both of which will be prepared by BBQ ‘pitmasters’.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Smoke on the Rail event will be located at Marge Goodfellow Park on 1 Playground Alley in New Freedom. Admittance to this event is free.