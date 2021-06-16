York County music society hosting an in-person workshop and concert return

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Folk Music Society is excited to bring back in-person festivities for a live workshop and concert with Happy Traum on July 11.

As part of the 2021 Susquehanna Folk Festival, guitarist and singer Happy Traum will come to the Midstate to teach blues guitar techniques and jam out with local musicians. This is Susquehanna Folk’s first in-person event since spring of 2020.

Happy Traum is a beloved folk singer, writer, teacher, recording artist, and first-rate fingerstyle guitarist. Traum has played in venues of various forms all over the world, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and Japan. He’s appeared on records with Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, John Sebastian, Larry Campbell, Eric Andersen, Allen Ginsberg, and other influential folk musicians.

Traum will host “Blues & Country Fingerpicking” at Salem Fishing Creek United Methodist Church to any level guitar player who wants to learn the folk, country, and blues style of playing from a 50-year veteran. Registration can be found here.

After the workshop, Happy will invite anyone willing to join him in a jam concert at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, go to their website.