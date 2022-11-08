YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County is representing the Midstate in this season of “The Voice,” according to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline.

Eric Torres, who also goes by Devix, is a 28-year-old York County native. Torres chose Camilla Cabello to be his coach in the blind audition portion of the show, in which contestants sing to a panel of four judges. The judges face away from the contestant, solely focusing on the contestant’s voice. If they like what they hear, they turn their chair around to express interest in adding the contestant to their team.

Three out of the four judges turned their chairs around for Torres. John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camilla Cabello turned their chairs for Torres, but Torres ended up picking Cabello to be his coach.

According to LNP/LancasterOnline, Cabello made some promising comments about Torres after he joined her team. “His voice is just unreal, and he produces,” Cabello said on the episode. “He is a creative force.”

Torres is currently still in the competition after competing against two other singers in a knockout round in which three singers sing against each other. The singers competed against each other to keep their sport on Cabello’s team. Cabello chose Torres over the other two singers, moving him to the next round.