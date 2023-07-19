YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The highly anticipated 717 Vintage Fest, brought to you by Revolt Style Studio, will be held this coming weekend.

According to Revolt Style Studio, the upcoming 717 Vintage Fest is a “highly anticipated” vintage market festival that will be taking place on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. The 717 Vintage Fest will feature vintage retailers from eight different states – over 60 carefully selected vendors in total.

Visitors of this year’s 717 Vintage Fest can expect to find a wide variety of vintage retail items consisting of clothing, accessories, home décor, furniture, collectibles, and more! According to Revolt Style Studio, the retailers will offer pieces from different eras, ranging from the early 20th century to vintage Y2K items as well.

717 Vintage Fest has been described by shoppers as “a mecca for vintage décor and wearables,” according to Revolt Style Studio.

“717 Vintage Fest is the area’s first-ever fully vintage vendor event, offering a wide range of retail selections for your wardrobe and home from a diverse group of vintage curators,” owner of Revolt Style Studio and Event Developer of 717 Vintage Fest, Jessica Weikert said. “We encourage event-goers to explore all that York City has to offer after venturing through the vintage paradise that is 717 Vintage Fest.”

Admission and parking for the 717 Vintage Fest will be free. According to Revolt Style Studio, the 717 Vintage Fest is being held at the New York Wire Works, which is located on 441 East Market Street in York.

For more information about this year’s 717 Vintage Fest you can click here.