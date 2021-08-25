York’s Appell Center makes new COVID-19 policies for audiences and crew

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York announced they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for all audience members, performers, and backstage crew and staff starting on September 15.

The Appell Center says visitors will have to show proof of full vaccination at the time of entry with their admission ticket. To be considered fully vaccinated, the performance date has to be at least 14 days after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna or 14 days after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They say the CDC vaccination card or photo of the card with photo ID will be accepted.

“Our audience members are ready to return to the theater and the very human experience of sharing a performance together. The way we can come together is by taking the individual steps and precautions required for personal health and safety. When we do so, we protect ourselves and the health and safety of those around us. We invite the community to join us at the theater and in the shared effort to end the pandemic,” President and CEO Todd Fogdall said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Pre-check will be offered at select performances and recommended for those planning dinners or other activities.

Guests over 12 who aren’t vaccinated have to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance time. Masks must be worn at all times for those under 12, except while eating or drinking.

The Appell Center asks all guests to wear masks regardless of vaccination status for the safety of everyone in the area.

Officials say they’ll continue deep sanitation and cleaning practices.

More information can be found on the Appell Center’s website.