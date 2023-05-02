YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Appell Center for the Performing Arts just announced the first round of shows for the 2023-24 season!

Here are the shows that have been announced so far:

The Book of Mormon – The Book of Mormon, a comedy that tells the story of a pair of missionaries sent to a different part of the world, is a nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. The New York Times called the show “the best musical of this century.” This show is part of the Glatfelter Insurance Group Broadway Series (This show will go on sale 12/1.)

The Cher Show – Also part of The Glatfelter Insurance Group Broadway Series, The Cher Show will start in February 2024 and tell the story of Cher, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and singers. Hit classics from Cher like “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Strong Enough,” “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves,” “The Shoop Shoop Song,” “I Got You Babe,” and “Believe,” will all be included!

Pat Metheny – Come check out Pat Metheny for an amazing jazz guitar performance! You won’t want to miss these grooves!

Pam Tillis – Tillis is a Grammy Award-winning country music singer/songwriter and the daughter of Mel Tillis, a country music icon. Enjoy Tillis’ unique blend of country, jazz, and pop.

Michael Bolton – Bolton is known for many hits, like “When a Man Loves a Woman,” or “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” and he is coming to the Appell Center! Bolton is another Grammy Award winner making an appearance on this list and has music across a wide range of genres!

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! – It is no doubt that Wheel of Fortune is one of the greatest game shows of all time, and now you can experience it live in York! You even have a chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic wheel. Contestants will be selected from the audience to compete in this family-favorite game show!

History that Doesn’t Suck LIVE – Based on a podcast by Professor Greg Jackson, Ph.D., this show is a live storytelling experience that follows the original 13 American colonies and the stories that unfolded between the founding of the United States through the Civil War. Don’t miss this show if you want to hear some fun historical facts about Pennsylvania!

A Canadian Brass Christmas – Get in the holiday spirit with the Canadian Brass Christmas show! Listen to both originals and signature takes on holiday classics!

Tab Benoit with special guests The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Benoit is a master of blending blues with the modern New Orleans brass movement, and he has had an incredibly successful 30-year-long career. He is a Grammy-nominated artist and a singer/songwriter who also plays the guitar.

Step Afrika – This professional dance company is coming back to the Appell Center for the first time since 2017! Some see a clash of percussive, traditional African, and contemporary dances. The group also incorporates songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation.

Plena Libre – Plena Libre makes traditional Puerto Rican plena and bomba styles that include hand drumming, horns, and vocal harmonies to make unique and thrilling music.

For information on tickets and memberships, visit AppellCenter.org.