YouTube is out with its top music video of the decade and the winner is “Despacito.”

Nearly two years after the song’s release Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee continue to rack up the views. The song, which is largely in Spanish, has 6.5 billion views.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was number two overall on the top music video list.

“See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth took third place with 3.7 billion views.

Sitting at number four are Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars with 3.7 billion views for “Uptown Funk.”

Rounding out the top five “Gangnam Style” with 3.4 billion views. At the time it was released in 2014 it was so popular, it broke the platform, surpassing the average views Youtube could handle at that time.

Finishing out the hit list, Justin Bieber with “Sorry” and Maroon 5 with “Sugar.”

Katy Perry was the top female artist on the list with “Roar,” just under three billion views.

Finally, no more counting stars, they are counting views, Onerepublic’s “Counting Stars” ends the decade with more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube.