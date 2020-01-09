HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band will return to Hersheypark Stadium on June 20 with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov.

Zac Brown Band announced a new Summer 2020 Tour, Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris.

The Roar with the Lions Tour will feature music from the band’s entire discography mixed with a dynamic selection of songs that are a signature mark of each Zac Brown Band show.

The tour is grounded in historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty.

At each show, fans can expect fiery performances and a good time. Special guest Gregory Alan Isakov will join the tour May 24 through June 27.

The concert is at Hersheypark Stadium Saturday, June 20, 2020.

For more information, please visit HersheyEntertainment.com.