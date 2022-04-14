PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earth Day is on April 22, and the theme for this year’s celebration is “Invest in Our Planet.” Here are some events happening around Central Pennsylvania to help you celebrate Earth Day and learn about caring for the planet.
Cumberland County
Ashcombe Earth Day Craft event
What: Kids make a craft using recyclables
When: April 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouse
Learn more and register here
Earth Day in downtown Carlisle
What: Meet Earth-friendly organizations and vendors, try locally sourced food dishes
When: April 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Carlisle
Learn more here
Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival
What: Live entertainment, decorated rain barrel auction, vendors, kids’ activities, bike-powered smoothie machine, sustainability discussions, recycling collection
When: April 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Main and Market Streets in Mechanicsburg
Learn more here
Dauphin County
Explore! Earth Day
What: Program designed for kids in grades 3-5 to learn about reducing, reusing, and recycling
When: April 20 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: State Museum of Pennsylvania
Learn more here
Hershey Gardens Earth Day Celebration
What: Learn about recycling, composting, gardening, and hydroponics; make a seed bomb; play educational games, and enjoy ice cream treats from Sarah’s Creamery
When: April 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Hershey Gardens
Learn more here
Lykens Valley Children’s Museum Earth Day Celebration
What: STEM and art activities and presentations
When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Lykens Valley Children’s Museum
Learn more here
Nature’s Way Nursery Earth Day Celebration
What: Kids’ activities, bonsai, and other demonstrations, music, crafts, light snacks
When: April 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Nature’s Way Nursery
Learn more here
Franklin County
The Institute Earth Celebration Day
What: Yard sale fundraiser, environmental exhibitors, paper shredding, Goodwill truck pickup, drug take-back, glasses and cell phone recycling, live music, raffles, food trucks, bake sale, student art show, and more
When: April 23, yard sale from 9-3, Earth celebration from 11-4
Where: Pine Hill Recreation Area
Learn more here
Lancaster County
Earth Day of Action at Climbers Run Nature Center
What: Help remove invasive plants from Climbers Run in Pequea
When: April 22 and 23 at 1 p.m.
Where: Climbers Run Nature Center
Learn more here
Earth 2 E-Town
What: Volunteer litter cleanup, live music, reptile show, recycled kids’ crafts, face painting, environmental information booths, drug take-back event, raffles, food trucks, arts and crafts pop up shop
When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Elizabethtown Fair Grounds
Learn more here
Earth Day 2022 at Sahd Metal Recycling
What: Presentations, vendors, scrapyard tours, contests and prizes, free grab-and-go dinner for registrants, aluminum can recycling and competition
When: April 22, 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Sahd Metal Recycling
Learn more and register here
Mainspring of Ephrata Earth Day Cleanup
What: Earth Day cleanup
When: April 23, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Participants meet at Whistle Stop Plaza and split into groups assigned to different areas from there
Learn more here, email lisa@mainspringofephrata.org or call 717-721-6196 to register
Lebanon County
Camp Kirchenwald Earth Day Celebration
What: Environmental activities, games, crafts, evening meal
When: April 24, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Camp Kirchenwald
Learn more and register here (tickets are $15)
York County
Earth Day event/Walk with the Woodsman
What: Wilderness skills and foraging walk, kids’ activities
When: April 16, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Sonnewald Natural Foods
Learn more here
Did we miss your favorite Earth Day cleanup or event? Email avanetten@abc27.com to have it added to the list!