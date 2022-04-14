PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earth Day is on April 22, and the theme for this year’s celebration is “Invest in Our Planet.” Here are some events happening around Central Pennsylvania to help you celebrate Earth Day and learn about caring for the planet.

Cumberland County

Ashcombe Earth Day Craft event

What: Kids make a craft using recyclables

When: April 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouse

Learn more and register here

Earth Day in downtown Carlisle

What: Meet Earth-friendly organizations and vendors, try locally sourced food dishes

When: April 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Carlisle

Learn more here

Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival

What: Live entertainment, decorated rain barrel auction, vendors, kids’ activities, bike-powered smoothie machine, sustainability discussions, recycling collection

When: April 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Main and Market Streets in Mechanicsburg

Learn more here

Dauphin County

Explore! Earth Day

What: Program designed for kids in grades 3-5 to learn about reducing, reusing, and recycling

When: April 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: State Museum of Pennsylvania

Learn more here

Hershey Gardens Earth Day Celebration

What: Learn about recycling, composting, gardening, and hydroponics; make a seed bomb; play educational games, and enjoy ice cream treats from Sarah’s Creamery

When: April 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hershey Gardens

Learn more here

Lykens Valley Children’s Museum Earth Day Celebration

What: STEM and art activities and presentations

When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lykens Valley Children’s Museum

Learn more here

Nature’s Way Nursery Earth Day Celebration

What: Kids’ activities, bonsai, and other demonstrations, music, crafts, light snacks

When: April 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Nature’s Way Nursery

Learn more here

Franklin County

The Institute Earth Celebration Day

What: Yard sale fundraiser, environmental exhibitors, paper shredding, Goodwill truck pickup, drug take-back, glasses and cell phone recycling, live music, raffles, food trucks, bake sale, student art show, and more

When: April 23, yard sale from 9-3, Earth celebration from 11-4

Where: Pine Hill Recreation Area

Learn more here

Lancaster County

Earth Day of Action at Climbers Run Nature Center

What: Help remove invasive plants from Climbers Run in Pequea

When: April 22 and 23 at 1 p.m.

Where: Climbers Run Nature Center

Learn more here

Earth 2 E-Town

What: Volunteer litter cleanup, live music, reptile show, recycled kids’ crafts, face painting, environmental information booths, drug take-back event, raffles, food trucks, arts and crafts pop up shop

When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Elizabethtown Fair Grounds

Learn more here

Earth Day 2022 at Sahd Metal Recycling

What: Presentations, vendors, scrapyard tours, contests and prizes, free grab-and-go dinner for registrants, aluminum can recycling and competition

When: April 22, 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Sahd Metal Recycling

Learn more and register here

Mainspring of Ephrata Earth Day Cleanup

What: Earth Day cleanup

When: April 23, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Participants meet at Whistle Stop Plaza and split into groups assigned to different areas from there

Learn more here, email lisa@mainspringofephrata.org or call 717-721-6196 to register

Lebanon County

Camp Kirchenwald Earth Day Celebration

What: Environmental activities, games, crafts, evening meal

When: April 24, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Camp Kirchenwald

Learn more and register here (tickets are $15)

York County

Earth Day event/Walk with the Woodsman

What: Wilderness skills and foraging walk, kids’ activities

When: April 16, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Sonnewald Natural Foods

Learn more here

Did we miss your favorite Earth Day cleanup or event? Email avanetten@abc27.com to have it added to the list!