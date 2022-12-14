PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A company located in Adams County has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for 120 pollution violations.

According to the EPA, Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. will pay $230,000 to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations at its fruit processing facility in Peach Glenn, Adams County.

“With 120 violations, this is one of the worst cases we have seen for a while. It’s crucial for us to hold polluters like this accountable to protect our water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “As part of the Chesapeake Bay region, millions of people and wildlife count on clean water for their health and wealth.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the settlement, on approximately 120 occasions, the Adams County-based company exceeded permit limits on nitrogen, phosphorus, and other pollutants in the discharge of fruit processing wastewater.

The facility also failed to complement a stormwater pollution prevention plan to minimize the discharge of pollutants. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus feed algal blooms that can kill fish.

As part of the settlement, Knouse has certified that it is now in compliance with applicable Clean Water Act requirements. For more information about the Clean Water Act permit program, visit www.epa.gov/npdes.

“Pennsylvania has made remarkable progress, and compliance by Knouse and other industry leaders will help accelerate restoration of local waters and the Bay,” Ortiz said.