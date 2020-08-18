Advocacy group claims sewage directed into Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report claims sewage is being funneled straight into the Susquehanna River.

The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association has been tracking samples for the last year. They say it showed unsafe levels of E Coli and fecal bacteria in the water in 33% of those tests.

They say it not only hurts the wildlife — but can also put swimmers at risk. The group blames Harrisburg City pipes.

The group is currently fighting for infrastructure to be fixed so that stormwater does not overflow into the river.