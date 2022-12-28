HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29.

This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York.

The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Thursday.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index provided color codes for forecasting and reporting air quality:

Green: No health impacts are expected

Yellow: Extremely sensitive people may wish to limit outdoor exertion

Orange: Unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

Red: Everyone should limit exertion outdoors

According to the DEP, residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by: