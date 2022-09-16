ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a successful effort to save a threatened animal in Pennsylvania.

Two barn owls were returned to upper Dauphin County and released back to a farm in Elizabethville.

A fire destroyed a barn back in May and two baby barn owls survived, but their parents flew off and they were left homeless.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The State Game Commission took them to Red Creek Rehab in Schuylkill County.

“They’ve had these birds for the past two months, getting them back to health and making sure they can fly and making sure they can hunt on their own,” Dan Mummert of the Game Commission said.

“It was always interesting to watch them fly around, especially when it starts to get dusk and they fly out of the silo,” Landowner Lynn Hess.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So, why are barn owls on the decline? The Game Commission said the loss of farmland leaves owls with fewer places to live and fewer mice and other small mammals to eat.