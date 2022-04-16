MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual celebration took place on Saturday, April 16 in a Cumberland County borough.

Mechanicsburg celebrates Earth on the third Saturday in April. Earth-friendly organizations were set up on Market Street between Main Street and Simpson. The goal every year is to promote the importance of the environment and remind people how we can all do our part in helping the planet.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Organizers say it’s also an opportunity for people of all ages to have some fun.

“(We had an) excellent turnout considering we had two years off due to the pandemic. I thought it was going to be more of a rebuilding year, but we had a nice pleasant turnout,” Earth Day coordinator Susanna Reppert said.

More than two-dozen vendors participated in the celebration.