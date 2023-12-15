(WHTM) — It’s that time of year again. The time to figure out what to do with seven swans a-swimming, six geese a-laying, four calling birds, three french hens, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree (along with some other gifts from your true love).

That’s a lot of birds to keep track of. Luckily, the National Audubon Society is now running its annual Christmas Bird Count.

Okay, you’re probably not actually receiving 184 birds over 12 days from anyone if your life; but the Christmas Bird Count is real, and it’s been around for a while.

It’s a conservation effort launched by ornithologist Frank Chapman in the early 20th century.

According to Audubon’s website, there was a common holiday tradition at the turn of the 20th century, known as the Christmas “Side Hunt.”

The tradition was that hunters would take sides, and whoever brought home more birds won.

At the time, conservation was still in its early days, but that didn’t stop scientists from observing and worrying about declining bird populations.

That’s why Chapman proposed the idea of a “Christmas Bird Census.” The new tradition involved counting the birds, instead of hunting them.

Today, the National Audubon Society still hosts the Christmas Bird Count every year, and the data collected helps scientists make decisions about protecting birds and their habitats.

It is free to participate in the counts. This year’s national count is the 124th annual. It began on Thursday, December 14, and is scheduled through January 5, 2024.

To volunteer, you’ll need to go to Audubon’s online map of count locations, zoom in on the circle in your area, and contact the designated compiler by email.

Each area has a specific count date in which observations are recorded. All participants will need to make arrangements in advance of their area’s count date.

Some upcoming count dates in the Midstate include:

Harrisburg: 12/16/2023

Chambersburg: 12/16/2023

Juniata County- Lewistown: 12/16/2023

New Bloomfield (Perry County): 12/23/2023

York Springs: 12/27/2023

Newville: 12/30/2023

Lititz: 12/31/2023

To find more details on how to participate in a count, go to Audubon’s website.