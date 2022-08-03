HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to a release from the DEP, mostly sunny weather combined with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s will likely contribute to an 8-hour average concentration of ozone within the code orange.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency Air Quality Index provided color codes for forecasting and reporting air quality:

Green: No health impacts are expected

No health impacts are expected Yellow: Extremely sensitive people may wish to limit outdoor exertion

Extremely sensitive people may wish to limit outdoor exertion Orange: Unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

Unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people. Red: Everyone should limit exertion outdoors

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

For more information, click here.