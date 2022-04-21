DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is hosting a paper shredding event for earth day.

The county’s recycling center will take any unwanted or private documents. It usually costs five dollars a box, but it will be free of charge on Friday, April 22.

The county is partnering with tri-state shredding and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. The event typically recycles up to 20,000 pounds of paper.

“In celebration of Earth Day, we’ll get the papers in here, we’ll shred them, it’s environmentally sound and it’s a way to save the environment,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

The recycling center is located at 1625 South Cameron Street in Harrisburg. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.