HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection joined with the Donegal chapter of Trout Unlimited to highlight street, restoration projects in the Fishing Creek watershed on Friday, Aug. 26.

The projects were located at Camp Andrews in Holtwood, Lancaster County, and were shown as examples of projects that improve stream health by reducing erosion and pollution into streams.

“Protecting and improving water quality is critical, not just for the environment but also for public health,” Jill Whitcomb, director of the Bureau of Watershed Restoration and Nonpoint Source Management at DEP said. “Conservation also takes strong partnerships with organizations like Trout Unlimited, and programs like EPA’s Section 319 grant program, to put these projects on the ground and improve our streams and rivers.”

The Best Management Practices at Camp Andrews will prevent an estimated 182 tons of sediment, 228 pounds of nitrogen, and 85 pounds of phosphorus from impacting downstream waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.

Since 1999, the Section 319 program has provided more than $69 million to support over 400 projects in dozens of counties.

“Farmers and landowners recognize that conservation of local soil and water resources are critical to their families, farms, and neighbors downstream,” Bob Kutz said, serving with the Trout Unlimited Conservation Committee. “By working together with members of our Lancaster community and partners we can clean up our streams for people, benefit wildlife habitat, and the wild trout we love to see in local waterways.”