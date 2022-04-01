CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve covered trout stocking in recent weeks but this week it’s not fish that have recently been introduced to the river.

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission released dozens of American Eels into the Conodoguinet Creek at Ridley Park in Camp Hill on Friday. Their numbers diminished as dams were built over the past century and that’s bad because, according to Yale University, they’re critically important in keeping rivers clean and ecologically intact.

“We started a reintroduction program where we trap, transport, and collect American Eels below the Conowingo Dam. Then we transport them up above the dam. They are regulatory fish and they need to get above those dams to complete their life cycle,” Fisheries Biologist, Aaron Henning said.

Henning also developed the eels in Schools program where students raise eels for six months before they’re released into waterways. Students at East Pennsboro High School raised Friday’s eels.