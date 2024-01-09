(WHTM) — As winter weather hits the Midstate along with many other parts of the Northeast, some people are looking for ways to remove snow and ice from driveways, sidewalks and other outdoor surfaces.

Chemical deicers and rock salt are common solutions, but as snow and ice melt chemicals can find their way into streams and storm drains. This in turn can harm the watershed.

Luckily, other options are both convenient and environmentally friendly.

Salts

According to Penn State Extension, other common deicers can include calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, and calcium magnesium acetate. These options may be a better choice depending on your area.

The extension service says that calcium chloride, though still potentially harmful to wildlife, is considered a better choice than rock salt. This is because calcium chloride does not contain cyanide. Additionally, while calcium chloride is more costly than rock salt, it can be used in smaller amounts.

Magnesium chloride, according to the extension, is considered the least toxic deicing salt. The amount of chloride in the salt can still cause problems, it is still considered safer for wildlife than rock salt because its chloride levels are lower.

According to the extension, calcium magnesium acetate is the best choice for safely melting ice. This is because it is less toxic than deicers. It is, however, more expensive.

Other materials

There are also several other materials that you can use to de-ice your driveway if you’d like to avoid chemical deicers altogether.

Among these are kitty warm water mixed with table salt, and water conditioning salt. pickle brine solutions, sand, kitty litter, bird seed, and if you know a storm is coming, a tarp.

Penn State Extension also says to never use fertilizer to deice as it can pollute waterways.

To be the most environmentally friendly, use the smallest amount of any chosen material as possible. You can learn more about the best way to apply the materials, on the extension’s website.