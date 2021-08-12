Forget binoculars, Pa. Game Commission’s ‘Elk Cam’ goes live

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For hunters, September’s elk season still feels so far away. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is helping to fill the void with its own Elk Cam live stream.

The camera itself is located on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County. According to the Game Commission, the field is “a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up.” Besides elk, viewers are also likely to see turkeys and deer among other wild creatures.

“Nature is full of surprises, and that’s some of the reason the Game Commission’s wildlife live streams have proven so popular,” Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “The Elk Cam gives viewers a chance to experience the wonder of Pennsylvania’s elk rutting season, without ever leaving home. Sit back and enjoy the show.”

You can view the Elk Cam live stream through the link here.