CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Additional Franklin County communities are being scheduled for mosquito spraying around sunset on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

The following areas in Antrim Township will be sprayed on Sept. 6:

Williamsport Pike

Jason Drive

Shanks Church Road,

Antrim Township Community Park

Grant Shook Road

Paulmark Avenue

Jasper Drive South

Pikeside Drive

Hoffman Road

Hykes Road East

The following areas in Hamilton Township will be sprayed on Sept. 7:

Johnson Road

Edenville Road

Nottingham Drive

Buckingham Drive

Sheffield Drive,

Sollenberger Road

Majestic Drive

Heidi Circle

High populations of both West Nile Virus mosquitoes and nuisance mosquitos have been detected in the previous areas. Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray operations. If these operations are canceled, they will be rescheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

To date, Franklin County has had 69 West Nile Virus mosquito pools in 2022.