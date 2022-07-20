HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 20, Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of our infrastructure, including water infrastructure,” Governor Wolf said.

“Pennsylvanians have been leading the way in making responsible, reliable infrastructure improvements for years and this administration has been a proud partner to those communities. These investments will result in a generational change to our clean water facilities and are representative of the many efforts of this administration to prioritize environmental stewardship and advancement,” he added.

The funds for these projects stem from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.

Some of the projects happening in the Midstate are below.

Dauphin County

Borough of Steelton – received a $64,291 loan and a $2,325,709 grant to upgrade the Hoffer Street pump station, including the installation of three new pumps, a wet well mixing system m, influent grinder, and force main bypass piping. Other equipment and system improvements made during this project will also contribute to reducing the risk of wet weather overflows and the possibility of sewage backup in area basements. This was funded by the Clean Water State Revolving Funds.

Lebanon County

Lancaster County Conservation District – received a $606,823 grant to install a circular concrete waste storage structure and associated improvements at the Amos Esh dairy farm in Jackson Township. The project will implement approved Best Management Practices and will reduce an estimated 4,044 pounds of sediment, 3,753 pounds of nitrogen, and 1,617 pounds of phosphorus annually from an impaired stream. This is funded by the Clean Water State Revolving Funds.

For more information on PENNVEST, click here.