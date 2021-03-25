Gypsy moth population rapidly increasing in Pa. forests

DUBOIS, Pa. (WHTM) — Certain regions of Pennsylvania are finding lots of gypsy moths in their forests. State forestry officials say Pennsylvanians need to be on the lookout because Pa. no longer funds gypsy moth spraying on private lands.

In the Dubois, Clearfield County, trees that would normally have one mass of gypsy moth eggs now has 20.

“If you think of that on an acre basis, that’s really high numbers. In those kind of places where the numbers are that high you’re certainly going to see defoliation,” said Tim Tomon, forest health specialist for the Pa. Bureau of Forestry.

Gypsy moths enjoy oak trees, but can be seen on maple and black cherry trees, too.

Witnesses can often see clumps of eggs at eye level