Harrisburg area group takes advantage to keep the state clean

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group in Harrisburg came together not only to help keep the state beautiful but also as part of a worldwide clean-up campaign.

Dozens of volunteers worked hard Sunday to contribute to National Cleanup Day, a day recognized by Governor Wolf and PennDOT on Saturday. It’s also an effort to keep coastal areas, and anywhere around water, clean to keep marine life healthy.

This is the third year a team from the region put in several hours along City Island. Volunteers with Pick Up PA and other groups cleared out debris and removed trash on City Island and along the banks of the river.

‘The goal is to keep the community clean in a natural area with rivers and mountains nearby and it’s important to get people to come in and preserve what we have,” organizer Heather McKay said.

Nearly one million people volunteered during International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Pa. organizations continue to celebrate its cleanup programs, which you can view here.