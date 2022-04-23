HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s an annual event to spruce up parts of the city of Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg Young Professionals, along with several community partners and volunteers, took part in the Forster Street Cleanup.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The event was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. Organizers said that it is important to be a part of an effort to improve where they live, work and play.

“Candy wrapers and bottles and what ever we are cleaning those up. We are also trimming the hedges, so it will be safer for people so they can see the pedestrians crossing and safer for drivers as well,” Wil Schler of Harrisburg Young Professionals said.

Harrisbrug Young Profresionals particpated in the cleanup event for 21 consecutive years, until the pandemic foreced them to cancel two years ago.