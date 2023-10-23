(WHTM) — Wind power is becoming one of the most popular sources of renewable energy, with it increasing from six billion kilowatt-hours in 2000 to about 380 billion kilowatt-hours in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In Pennsylvania, 27 wind farms are scattered throughout the state. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, these wind farms generate over 1,300 megawatts of power. This can power nearly 350,000 homes on average. It accounts for over one-third of the renewable energy production of Pennsylvania.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wind power uses wind turbines to collect the wind’s kinetic energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the wind flows over the blacks which creates lift. This causes the blades to turn.

The blades are connected to a drive shaft which then turns an electric generator. This creates the energy.

The administration says that wind power has grown rapidly within the last 30 years and that advances in wind technology have decreased the cost of wind electricity generation.

Saint Francis University states that there is only one major wind farm in the Midstate. The Turkey Point Wind Project features two wind turbines, which have the capacity to produce 1.6 megawatts of power

Saint Francis Univeristy states that there is only one major wind farm. The Turkey Point Wind Project located in Lancaster County features two wind turbines, which have the capacity to produce 1.6 megawatts of power

The university noted that the largest wind farm in the state is the Mehoopany Wind Farm in Wyoming County. This farm features 88 wind turbines and has the capacity to produce 140.8 megawatts of power. Somerset County is home to the most wind farms in the state, with eight, and the most wind turbines in one county, with 198 in total.